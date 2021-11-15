The latest One UI 4 update is here. Samsung has officially announced its latest release that is expected to elevate mobile experience for every Galaxy S21 phone user. Specifically, the new One UI 4 version is for all three variants: the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. It offers more control for the smartphone, new customization options, as well as, better privacy features. The update also offers access to the Samsung ecosystem that is constantly being enhanced for the user.

The One UI 4 is said to be user-centric. It’s all about how you can manage your day-to-day mobile activities with the flagship smartphone. It offers better customization and privacy plus a more seamless experience with other Samsung products part of an ecosystem.

The One UI 4 lets you come up with a customized mobile experience. Depending on your style and preference, you can change the look of your home screen from wallpapers to notifications and icons. You are free to use stickers, GIFs, and emoji features from the phone keyboard directly. Privacy and security features now include a Privacy Dashboard plus notifications if an app wants to access your mic or camera.

Samsung’s extended ecosystem allows the smartphone to work with other devices and third-party apps that make for a better mobile experience. By better we mean more power, more seamless, and with higher quality of video calls. Samsung has partnered with other big brands too so the look of an app on your Galaxy S21 phones and other devices are the same. Seamless syncing is also an advantage.

One UI 4 is available for all Galaxy S21 series phones beginning today. Other Galaxy Note and Galaxy S are also receiving the new update. Other Galaxy A phones and Galaxy foldable devices are also getting One UI 4.