A barrage of software updates can be expected in the next few days as Google has released the latest security patch. This usually comes with related software updates for Pixel phones and most flagship devices from a number of OEMs. After the Pixel series, we learned about the schedule for Galaxy phones. Today, we’re sharing the good news that the public beta version of the One UI 3.0 which is based on Android is now available for the Galaxy S20 phones.

The beta program was opened last month for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the regular Galaxy S20. It was released for the developers living in South Korea and the United States. The beta version is for devs who want to try out what One UI 3.0 is all about with the risk of being exposed to several bugs and issues. This time around, the public beta release is now available and we can expect other Galaxy models will get the same.

XDA has shared that some Galaxy S20 phone owners have started to receive the latest build. On the Samsung Members app, under the ‘Beta Notices’ section, you will see there the availability of the One UI 3.0 beta program. The public beta, known a ZTJ3, contains new features that were part of the last developer preview version. Some improvements have been added like the latest Android security patch level, updated quick panel design, and the enhanced Samsung Android skin.

The One UI 3.0 public beta is ready first for those in the United States and South Korea. Usually, the tech giant releases the newest build in its native country first followed by the US. Expect the update to roll out in the coming days or weeks in other markets like India or Europe.

If you’re not yet part of the Samsung beta program, you can still sign up. All you need is a Samsung account, and of course, a compatible Galaxy smartphone. Check the sign-up page HERE.