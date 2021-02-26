Omate is more popular now for its smartwatches. The last one we featured here was the Omate x Nanoblock Smartwatch for the kids that launched at the MWC 2018. There were other kid-friendly Omate smartwatches introduced before that and today, we’re learning about another one. The Omate O6L Pro is a new kids smartwatch that comes with a unique software and hardware. It’s ideal for kids ages five to ten years old. It’s something that will get the attention of the children for its colorful and playful interface.

The Omate O6L Pro offers parents and guardians the peace of mind because of its many helpful features. It allows easy text messaging, audio messages, video and voice chats, plus live location tracking.

The smartwatch can last up to two days on a single full charge. There is a selfie camera you can use to take photos and for video chats. For those who want to keep track of their health, you may start with the step counter.

You can access Omate’s network features for three full years with the company’s very own Virtual SIM private network. No need for extra fees or subscriptions but you can enjoy free unlimited LTE data services. The wearable device also offers an in-app watch locator plus an SOS Alert. This feature promises your kid’s safety.

The OMATE O6L Pro Kids is ready in two colors: Purple and Black. It comes with limited-edition Nanoblock bands. The wearable device can be purchased in Mexico and the United States beginning today at $239. Omate will offer promotional discount codes at launch.