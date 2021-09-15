Google has been working on the next-gen Pixel phone. The Pixel 6 series is almost ready and we can expect a big announcement will be made in the coming weeks. We’re looking at an early October reveal but we also won’t be surprised if the tech giant suddenly launches the phone. It has already posted some information on its website about the Pixel 6. The page even has images of the smartphone plus details about the custom-made chip called the Google Tensor.

The Google Tensor will make both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro the smartest and most secure Pixel phones yet. The Pro especially is highly anticipated because of its super premium specs. Both phones are “made for you”. That’s how Google describes the phones that will come with reimagined interface.

The devices will be available in different colors that can match someone’s personal style. The specs have been upgraded from the previous Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL. The Pixel 6 Pro (not Pixel 6 XL) will arrive with a hi-res and high refresh rate screen, periscope zoom camera, premium processor, wireless charging, and the latest Android 12 build.

The Pixel 6 Pro will also offer a sleeker design plus wireless charging and Battery Share. It doesn’t have Active Edge as per a source. You cannot squeeze the sides by you can double tap the rear panel of the phone to launch the Google Assistant as made possible by the Quick Tap feature.

Other features we know so far include Smooth Display which allows the phone’s display to reach 60Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. The Pro can even reach up to 120Hz refresh rate on the 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution or 1440p. It will also come with an Always on Display.

A landing page on the Google Store is now up for the Pixel 6. There is no word on Pixel 6 availability yet can you can now sign up HERE.

The page tells us the Pixel 6 Pro will be available in Yellow, Gray, and Black. The Pixel 6 will also be out in Peach (or Pink), Green, and Black.