At the Google Play Store, users who make app purchases have a good window of time to test out the app and see if it is worth the money they spent. If not, they can immediately request for a refund. People who purchase from the Oculus VR store – for Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR users – did not have such refund options, until recently.

This is good news, Oculus is adding a quicker and smoother way to request refunds from purchases made in the platform’s VR app and content store. Lots of users have apparently been asking for this for a while now, so it’s good that the company has finally responded.

It started in September 26, where users can now request a refund on most apps and content purchased through the Oculus Store. You can do this by visiting your Purchase History page, and request the refund from there. Of course, there are limits to this, and not all purchases are eligible for automatic refunds.

This should get huge sighs of relief from Oculus Rift and Gear VR users. Here’s a cheer for companies who listen to their users. Good on you, Oculus.

SOURCE: Oculus