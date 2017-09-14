Counting the days until Google makes the official unveiling of the new Pixel phones. We’re anticipating for the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 plus maybe a new Google Home smart speaker or the Google Chromebook Eve. We’re drowning in rumors, leaks, and more speculations but we know the launch is happening next month. The tech giant usually rolls out new smartphones in October and now we’ve got confirmation the big event will happen on October 4.

Google has just published a teaser video that will make you ask the same questions. Several questions were being typed in the search box, asking about why one’s smartphone is the way it is. First question was about the battery followed by queries on the more common phone issues on storage, camera, understanding the user, software updates, and temperature among others.

Search results weren’t shown but Google simply teased the public by sarcastically saying “Funny you should ask”. As if Google doesn’t know the answers, a specific date–October 4–was only shown.

It’s very obvious that Google will be having an event during the first week of the last quarter of the year. It’s the usual schedule of Google and we’re excited to see how the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will be different from their predecessors. We’ll see on October 4.

SOURCE: Google