Apart from the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, Google is expected to roll out a smaller Google Home and a new Chromebook Pixel. We’re looking at a first week of October launch so we’ll finally confirm if it will run Andromeda–Google’s hybrid OS or solely Chrome OS. There’s also a rumor that it will come with a Wacom stylus as an option plus a convertible tablet design that is becoming a standard now.

This upcoming Chromebook Pixel has been said to sport a 12.3-inch display screen, 8GB or 16GB RAM, and 32GB or 128GB of onboard storage. New details emerge for a GFXBench listing that says the phone will be powered by an Intel 7th-Generation chipset and most likely 8GB RAM only. Internal storage space will be 128GB which is large enough for a notebook computer.

Also known this early as the Google Chromebook Eve, this device is also listed with a 7.7-inch display and another 12-inch display. It’s possible that two variants will be available or the laptop will have dual screens.

The device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat which means it will have Google Play support. The standard sensors are also available: accelerometer, Bluetooth, compass, gyroscope, light sensor, and WiFi. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have GPS, NFC, or heart rate sensor.

