NVIDIA’s original SHIELD TV has always been the top dog of Android devices – even up to today, the specs in this performance monster still puts it as one of the most powerful Android devices in the market. And with the big SHIELD Experience 5.0.2 update rolling out today, the media-streaming games console now gets a taste of Android 7.0 Nougat, along with a gaggle of new features.

This new software arrives after being promised at CES 2017. And with the refreshed SHIELD TV console also launching this year, the update brings many of the features of the refreshed device to the original SHIELD TV console. At the top of the list, the original SHIELD TV console will be getting native 4K video capabilities and HDR video support – this will now apply to Amazon Video 4K HDR playback, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies, and VUDU.

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV is still a gaming device, and on that note, there will be a new NVIDIA Games App to replace the old SHIELD Hub app. NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW cloud-based gaming system also got an upgrade, and this console will now be able to support game streaming for games supported by GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs.

Of course, the device will be getting the new Android version, along with security patches and all that. There will also be more use for the USB and microSD connections on the device, since the update will now allow you to write to connected drives or memory cards.

The update notification should arrive to your device soon, although you can manually trigger the update by browsing into the settings menu for system updates.

SOURCE: NVIDIA