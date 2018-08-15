The NVIDIA SHIELD TV Smart Home Edition is here. Don’t be confused yet because there are many SHIELD products available but this is more of a new bundle that includes a dongle plus a number of improvements. It comes with the SHIELD TV, some controllers, and a SmartThings Link that makes the system “smarter” than ever. It’s the next smart home setup you need especially if you’ve always been a big fan of NVIDIA. After learning about the possibility of game streaming from a PC and the release of Android TV Oreo update, here’s the GPU tech giant showing off this deal that will save you some cost and make things easier for you at home.

You can get the bundle from either Amazon or Best Buy but it’s cheaper from Best Buy by $20. Amazon sells it for $219.99 while Best Buy’s deal costs only $199.99. Both prices are already good because the Shield TV with the controller alone is already $180. One controller costs $60 separately while the SmartThings Link is $40.

A SHIELD stand is priced at $20 on its own. You may also get one with the bundle but that isn’t confirmed yet. Even without it, the price is already worth your hard-earned money.

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV has been out since early last year as a gaming and media streaming device that comes with Google Assistant.

We have our NVIDIA SHIELD TV Review where we said it’s an “irresistible proposition” from the company. It offers “tried and true entertainment and gaming experience” we all know NVIDIA can deliver.

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV Smart Home Edition Streaming Media Player adds an easier smart home setup with the Samsung SmartThings Link. It offers 4K HDR quality plus an immersive audio experience, thanks to DTS-X surround sound and Dolby Atmos.

It’s a smart TV platform so you can enjoy watching videos, TV shows, and movies from different apps and streaming services like Netflix, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play Movies. The device is smart home ready so you can manage other smart devices and preview on the TV. This means you can use the SHIELD as a Z-wave or Zigbee smart home hub.

The SHIELD TV offers Google Assistant. It also adds Alexa so you can “talk” to the SmartThings Link via your Echo device. It can listen to your voice commands and will be able to answer your question.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: NVIDIA | Buy from Amazon and Best Buy