Today, the short-term confidentiality date for the NVIDIA SHIELD Portable 2 device was up. This means that the FCC is now able to make the documents about the device public. The PDF document had clear images of what the device looks like, but the fact that it still hasn’t launched may mean that NVIDIA has given up on the portable Android gaming platform.

Fans of the original NVIDIA SHIELD Portable have been clamoring for an updated device since god knows when. And from the looks of it, the NVIDIA SHIELD Portable 2 seems like it could fit the bill. Although there isn’t any information on the specs of the device, we doubt that NVIDIA would put anything inside that wasn’t capable of high quality Android gaming. The updates on the design also make the device look modern indeed – capacitive buttons on the central control cluster, and much thinner bezels on the screen.

Here’s the catch – the FCC documents show dates on them as far back as July 15, 2016. It feels like NVIDIA has been able to launch the device at the latter part of 2016. But they haven’t. The holiday season has come and gone, and we haven’t seen this device in the market. Has NVIDIA given up on the platform and are now focusing mainly on their consoles, of which we got an updated variant at CES 2017?

We can’t answer that for you. But there is a possibility that NVIDIA may have already canceled the production of this device. There’s also a possibility that the device went back for hardware upgrades, and will launch at a later date. Unless NVIDIA makes a statement, we will be left with our assumptions.

SOURCE: Reddit