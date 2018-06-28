It’s been over a month since we learned about the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Oreo update. We noted how it was how OEMs are supposed to roll out software updates but unfortunately, it’s rolling out to everyone only now. The update was supposed to be for both versions of SHIELD TV from 2015 and 2017. NVIDIA doesn’t scrimp on updates. The company releases software updates to its products regularly and comprehensive release notes are published all the time. Yesterday, the NVIDIA SHIELD team sent out the good news that the SHIELD Upgrade Experience 7.0 is available for all users.

Usually, a push notification is sent and received but if there’s none, feel free to check your device manually. Go to Settings> About> System Updates. We’re not sure about the reason for the delay but we’re just glad the update is real and ready to bring a brand new home screen. With Android 8.0 Oreo, you can now fully customize and access video-on-demand, Live TV, more games, and media streaming.

On the home screen, you will now see your favorite apps in one page. Choose the apps you want to see and set them in order. With the Play Next feature, you can continue watching TV shows or movies from where you left off. Even games can be continued. Channels can be chosen and listed in order depending on your preference as your own TV guide.

The top apps work as TV channels on NVIDIA SHIELD. Some of the major apps included are the following: Amazon Prime Video, PLEX Media Server, ESPN+, YouTube Red Originals, FandangoNOW, CNBC, Dish Network, SmartThings Hub, and the Google Assistant with six new voices. Nvidia also teamed up with more smart home systems like Emerson Sensi, Ikea Tadfri, Arlo cameras, LG Smart Appliances, and Phillips Hue. New services added: Lonely Planet Travel Guide, Dunkin’ Donuts, and UPS.

Here are some of the new games available: Shadowgun Legends, Crashlands, Morphite, and Dandara. Other major improvements include the latest monthly Android security updates, NVIDIA Gamestream mouse support, Quick access to Settings, improved support for game controllers (DualShock 4 controllers, Xbox 360, Customize SHIELD controller thumbstick), Wi-Fi connection without having to disconnect from the Ethernet, stability fixes for the SHIELD remote, and the “Connect” option to pair disconnected Bluetooth accessories again.

SHIELD EXPERIENCE UPGRADE 7.0 is the much-awaited Android 8.0 Oreo for the gaming console system. It took NVIDIA a while and then it was delayed. It’s here now. So from Android 5.1 Lollipop when the NVIDIA SHIELD was first released in the market to Android 6.0 Marshmallow to Android 7.0 Nougat and now–Android 8.0 Oreo. You see, not many tech brands and gadget OEMs are able to do develop software upgrades for older products.

There are some problems though. NVIDIA is being thrown a lot of questions since the release of the SHIELD Upgrade Experience 7.0. Over on Twitter, there have been reports of the controller not working properly after the recent update, not going past the startup screen, or the hard drive not being recognized by the USB connector. One commented the Nvidia Shield TV upgrade experience is bad. Let’s wait and see how NVIDIA will address the issue this time.

