NVIDIA is inviting you to start your Easter egg hunt in their game store, as they hold their SHIELD Spring Game Sale from April 13 to April 16. During this period, there will be discounts aplenty in the SHIELD game store, with a lot of games going for only half their usual price.

NVIDIA’s SHIELD Spring Game Sale is giving gamers up to 66% discount on selected games from their SHIELD game store. On top of the pile is the massive open world RPG “No Man’s Sky” with a huge 40% discount on GEFORCE Now. If you own a SHIELD TV console, this should be a good game to invest on.

Other Android games going for 50% less include Chariot, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Juju, Skateboard Party 3, and Stikbold. An Android game that is going for the maximum 66% discount is Gonner, while “Kingdom: New Lands” is at 30% off.

You may want to explore the SHIELD game store as there might be discounts there that we haven’t listed down here. Look around and you might just find a good deal on a game you’ve been waiting to get for a long time now.

