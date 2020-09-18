A few days ago, we shared with you that NVIDIA has made the Arm deal. The future of AI computing is brighter and we can look forward to a number of changes and improvements. For one, NVIDIA is enabling AI upscaling in GeForce NOW. It’s also allowing GameStream on the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro. As promised, the updates are ready. Check your NVIDIA Games app and download the update straight from the Google Play Store. The immediate change would be noticeably enhanced graphics of games that are streaming over the cloud or locally.

The NVIDIA Games app update was released recently. We have information on the changelog as shared by a Redditor (Marchief). As described on the release notes, the new feature “adds AI-upscaling for NVIDIA GeForce Now and GameStream on 2019 SHIELD TV Pro.”

The feature can be enabled in “AI upscaling menu on SHIELD”. The update also adds Steam Game Sync support in GeForce NOW and some security fixes. The AI upscaling technology is nothing new. It was enhanced recently with support for the upscaling 60fps content and 4K UHD.

The improved technology has just been applied to video game streaming on the SHIELD TV PRO. It is possible whether cloud-based or local. This simply means the GameStream local streaming service and GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform can show 4K resolution at 60fps. This makes mobile gaming a more immersive experience.

GeForce NOW subscribers will not really notice the change in latency because it is very minimal–about one to two frames only. Note that AI upscaling feature is not enabled. It’s off by default. Head on to the display settings of SHIELD TV to enable the feature.