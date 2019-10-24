A few days ago, the upcoming NVIDIA Shield TV Pro and Shield Android TV were leaked. The next-gen Shield TV Pro was said to have appeared on Amazon. We never doubted that because mistakes happen but that post got us excited about the new NVIDIA device. True enough, there is a new model coming and somebody was able to buy one not from Amazon but from a Best Buy store. It seems NVIDIA has delivered the goods early as they are readily available even if no formal announcement has been made yet.

The new Shield TV series for Android TV was seen in a Best Buy store. Someone quickly snapped a picture and bought the device. That was one good buy there, making the buyer a very early adopter.

Only the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro was purchased but a $150 Shield TV was also present in the store. We’re not sure if these products have been pulled out of store display but Amazon’s accidental listing has since been pulled down.

NVIDIA is still silent about these new devices but we can expect the company to make an announcement in the coming weeks or at least before the holiday shopping season begins.

The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro appears to come with a slightly new design. It looks exactly like the one on Amazon. It’s an upgraded online streaming media box that runs on Android TV. It’s not just an Android TV device. The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro also allows NVIDIA games and GeForce game streaming technology.

A NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor can be found inside so the Pro version is faster. Performance boost is about 25% compared to the previous model. Other features include Dolby Vision HDR, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and something like an AI-enhanced video upscaling mode. Meanwhile, the new NVIDIA Shield TV now comes in a cylindrical and more compact design but basically with the same basic features.