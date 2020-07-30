Nubia had an eventful Tuesday, along with the release of Red Magic 5S and the Red Magic TWS earbuds yesterday, the company also released a fancy smartwatch called the Nubia Watch. The first thing that comes to mind the moment you see the Nubia Watch is – yes, I have seen something like this before. It is pretty much on the same page with ZTE Nubia Alpha on the design front at least – it again looks like a flexible screen is wrapped around the wrist. But it’s pretty whimsical, and why not.

Apparently it’s more than fancy. The Nubia Watch comes with e-SIM compatibility that makes it more than just another smartwatch on the block. It means you can use it independently of the smartphone in your pocket. The watch has a robust form factor – the case is made from a combination of stainless steel and aluminum and the flexible display extending almost half-way around the wrist is well complemented.

The curved 4.01-inch AMOLED display of the Nubia Watch features an always-on functionality. The crown on the right side lets you control the watch functions just in case touch is not how you want to interact. Interestingly, the Nubia Watch is paired with napa leather or silicone straps, which are interchangeable.

As you’d expect, this new smartwatch – yes that’s what it is primarily – can keep track of standard health and sports activities, including heart rate. For connectivity, the watch features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and it also packs in NFC for making payment on the go.

Nubia Watch is up for pre-order in China already and it is expected to go on sale officially starting August 5 for CNY 1,799 ($260). If you are outside mainland China, sorry there is no word on when you are going to get your hands on one of these. If we are guessing correctly – it shouldn’t be too long from now.