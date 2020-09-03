Looking for a gaming smartphone that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket? There’s good news for you as Nubia, who already impressed with the RedMagic 5G released early this year, has finally released its predecessor the RedMagic 5S. The powerhouse has been released globally in key markets like the USA for a starting price of $579. Given its impressive specifications and the gaming-centric accessories, gamers would already have itchy fingers.

The Chinese smartphone maker has stuffed this phone with the best hardware you can ask for when compared to the flagships in the market. There are some key features retained from the predecessor, like the 6.65-inch Esport AMOLED display having 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is the Snapdragon 865 SoC on-board with dual-mode 5G network connectivity which is a benchmark for gaming phones these days.

RedMagic 5S comes with LPDDR5 RAM in 8GB/12GB options along with the UFS 3.1 storage in 128GB/256GB configuration. You are going to get good on-screen time with the device as it comes with a 4,500mAh battery that’s paired to a whopping 55W fast charger. The camera setup also looks good on paper with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor (f/1.8), 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro sensor. There is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter which might sound a bit weak, but then, gamers won’t bother much.

Along with the RegMagic 5S phone which has a better Trinity Cooling system and capacitive shoulder triggers (320Hz sample input), you’ll have access to some cool accessories that enhance your gaming experience. The phone will be shipped in two color options – Sonic Silver comes in 8GB RAM/128GB storage configuration for $579 and the Pulse variant having 12GB RAM/256GB storage for $649.