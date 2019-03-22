Razer knows gaming best. From game launchers to accessories to gaming consoles, the company knows what to do. Perhaps one of its biggest projects is the Razer Phone released in 2017 and now has a second-gen. Known for being a lifestyle brand for gamers, Razer has recently teamed up with Tencent to improve the mobile gaming landscape. Not that there aren’t enough gamers in the world but the collaboration between the two will further the gaming industry.

At the moment, there are about 2.4 billion active mobile gamers. Razer and Tencent’s teamup will, hopefully, attract more people to some of the popular titles such as Honour of Kings (Arena of Valor) and PUBG Mobile.

The Razer Phone was the first ever gaming phone. It started the trend and now has a number of challengers. We still consider it as the best and expect it will advance some more once Tencent comes into the picture.

The company’s collaboration will focus on three areas: Software, Hardware, and Services. Tencent’s games will soon be optimized for Razer’s platforms and the Razer Cortex. The latter is an Android mobile game launcher that optimizes a game performance.

As for the hardware, Tencent games will be optimized for Razer’s products like mobile accessories, controllers, and of course, the Razer Phones. On the other hand, Razer technologies such as Chroma RGB lighting and THX Spatial Audio will be used within Tencent mobile games.

When it comes to services, Razer and Tencent may also start exploring monetization opportunities, integrating Razer services, and more.

Here’s what Min-Liang Tan, Razer’s Co-Founder and CEO said about the collaboration: “Mobile gaming keeps growing at an incredible pace and at Razer, we are poised to be a leader in the segment. We have been working with Tencent since 2008 and are excited to now enter into a collaboration with them to spearhead future innovation in the space. With the strengths of Tencent and Razer combined, we are going to supercharge the mobile gaming industry.”

