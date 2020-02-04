The idea that a new Nubia Red Magic phone will be released soon was only mentioned yesterday but now we’ve got confirmation it will really be out. New information has appeared saying the device will come with dual-mode 5G connectivity, 144Hz refresh rate, and 80W fast charging support. The gaming phone is now teased to run on up to a maximum of 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It will also come with ‘air-cooled fast charging solution’ according to a new teaser.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G will also come with a 64MP camera although we don’t think it will be the phone’s highlight. It’s another gaming phone so we’re expecting improvements in performance, as well as, cooling. Standard charging will be faster but there will be a cooling fan to prevent overheating.

Fast charging may heat up the battery fast but there are plenty of solutions. As for the Red Magic 5G by Nubia, the device will monitor the temperature automatically during cycles. When it’s warm, the phone will turn on the fan to have the surface temperature cool down.

The goal is the overall and long-term health of the battery. It’s possible with lower heat dissipation and shorter charging times during usual charge cycles.

The phone is also rumored to implement a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor with two more cameras. This could mean the Nubia Red Magic 5G will boast a triple rear camera setup. If that’s the case, we’re hoping the camera software will just be as powerful. We know more megapixels don’t always mean premium results.