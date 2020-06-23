Nubia launched the Red Magic 5G earlier this year. It brought a sense of maturity in the phone gaming industry, which is now gunning to deliver handsets with 144Hz screen refresh rate and advanced cooling tech. Following the footsteps of the flagship gaming smartphone, Nubia has now introduced the Red Magic 5G Lite which is official in Spain exclusively through Vodafone on monthly contract.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite, being the younger brother that it is, boasts of 120Hz display and features Snapdragon 765G SoC under the hood. Similar to the Red Magic 5G, it has the company’s ICE 2.5 liquid cooling system, though it ditches the cooling fan that you find on the flagship model. Interestingly though, Red Magic 5G Lite has a more powerful 5,100 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Red Magic 5G Lite features 8GB of RAM, packs 256GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory, and also features pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers for gaming. For the optics, the gaming phone has 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you’ll find an 8MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Featuring a 6.65-inch OLED display touting 240Hz touch sampling rate, the dual SIM Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite runs Android 10. It is available on Vodafone Spain website for a starting price of €17 (about $19) in back color. This is a great offer for the time being, as the phone is provided with €50 ($56) wireless gaming pad and €20 ($22) case, free of cost.