ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has the Red Magic 5G as one of its more powerful gaming phone models. It is the latest from the same group that released the Nubia Red Magic Mars, Red Magic 2, and the original Red Magic smartphone from the year 2018. The 4th-gen Red Magic gaming device was first teased with an 80W ultrafast charging, 16GB RAM, 64MP cam, air-cooling, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone was officially introduced with 144Hz screens and active air cooling last month.

Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything managed to get a hold of the RedMagic 5G to open. The teardown video reveals why “not all gaming phones are created equal”. The smartphone comes with a fan inside so it’s interesting to know how the components are laid out.

According to Zack, the phone has a little motor inside that sucks in air to cool the chipset and other parts. It’s important because it’s what makes the phone not heat up especially during gameplay. The Turbo Cooling fan allows for an efficient cooling process.

The fan is actually just one of the many solutions applied by Nubia. It’s discovered that there is some thermal paste on top of those copper thermal tape found on the heat shields. The shields then have holes placed on top of a thermal foam covering some chips.

It appears the design has been well-thought. However, it seems complicated to explain. It also means repairability will be a challenge.

There is no repairability score given but the Nubia Red Magic 5G is not that easy to repair and replace. The battery alone is glued in place. Removing it is difficult you may need to totally change the battery if you plan on opening the phone for repair or for whatever reason.