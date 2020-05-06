Nubia Red Magic 5G launched earlier this year. The power-packed gaming phone not only emerged as a tough competitor to the ROG line-up but a contender for the non-gaming phone market too. That’s because of its heavy-duty hardware such as Snapdragon 865 SoC, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The smartphone also comes with AMOLED display at a high refresh rate of 144Hz which is not yet a common feature.

Strangely, the phone UI only offers 60Hz, 90Hz and 144Hz options with the 120Hz option nowhere to be seen. For those who already own the device or are planning to buy one, there’s good news as the 120Hz refresh rate mode can now be enabled via an app called Activity Launcher as XDA Developers spotted on the forums.

This app not only gives users access to the 120Hz mode but also comes with other interesting features. These include – more color options for the screen, toggling the quality of screen recording, and applying round icons with a theme. According to the geeky Red Magic forum users, all you have to do is install the Activity Launcher app on the phone and then look out for the following activities to make the changes.

To bring up the hidden 120Hz refresh rate look for “cn.nubia.factory.ChooseFpsActivity” and the mode will be enabled once you leave the menu. But this refresh rate setting can only be applied here and it won’t show in the standard settings. For changing the default quality of screen recorder from SD to HD use the activity “cn.nubia.gamecenter.settings.records.RecordSettingActivity”.

Likewise to choose between 8 available color modes for the screen, check the com.qualcomm.qti.qcolo.QColorActivity. In order to change the theme, you have to look for “n.nubia.theme.local.ThemeActivity,” which pops-up the preinstalled themes and then choose the “colorfull international” theme to change the icons to round shape.