The Nubia Red Devils 5G is officially out. The new gaming phone has finally appeared, boasting a very impressive 144Hz high refresh rate screen. If that’s not good enough, the phone also comes with 16GB of RAM and up to 26GB of storage. The 5G gaming phone from the Chinese OEM is now available for pre-order in China in several memory and color variants starting at 8GB of RAM with 128GB of onboard storage. Choose from these colors: Mars Red, Cyber ​​Neon, and Hack Black.

The Red Devils 5G gaming phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM. Memory is a combination of flash and UFS3.0 storage. The ultra-high refresh rate screen is a first for an Android phone, already beating the 120Hz Fluid Display of the OnePlus 8. To keep things cool, this one comes with the air-cooled and liquid-cooled ICE3.0 3D multi-dimensional cooling system.

If the battery runs out, you can do fast-charge with the 55W 10A charging tech. For a more efficient gaming experience, there is a touch shoulder key and an independent competitive key. The phone runs on RedMagic OS.

Here are the prices for the different variants: 8GB + 128GB (3799 yuan/$544), 12GB + 128GB (4099 yuan/$587), 12GB + 256GB (4399 yuan/$630), and 16GB + 256GB (4999 yuan/$716).Two more special transparent versions will also be available: 12GB + 256GB (4599 yuan/$656), 16GB + 256GB (5199 yuan/$745). You can now pre-order from Nubia. Shipment will begin on March 19.

The Nubia team has designed five exclusive packages known as Magic BOX. They will be delivered randomly.