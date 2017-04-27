The NuAns Neo Reloaded is still alive. If you may remember, the phone was “reloaded” with new specs and Android 7.1 Nougat version back in February. This is already a follow-up to the NuAns NEO which we actually haven’t seen. The team behind this concept phone describes this more as a customizable smartphone with the interchangeable panels.

This version on Indiegogo is now the reinvented NuAns NEO. We’re expecting it will finally ship in September of this year.

The guys behind this phone aims to blend digital life into our own space and everyday lifestyle. With the phone, you can mix and match and choose the texture or color of the smartphone you want. It’s like having a new phone each day because you get to redesign the device with a different color, shape, texture, or material.

There are numerous materials to choose from: cork, denim, stone, and dotted ultra-suede among others. You can also choose two-tone covers for a more personalized panel design. Phone also comes with the Flip that covers the phone and offers extra storage for your credit cards or some cash.

The “phone part” of this thing features a 5.2-inch Full HD screen from Sharp, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, Asahi Glass Dragontrail Pro display, Snapdragon 625, anti-fingerprint coating, fingerprint sensor, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard memory, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB. The Quick Charge Port with USB Type-C allows quick charging so you can charge the battery up to 70% within an hour.

When it comes to imaging, there’s a 13MP rear camera with a Sony backside illuminated CMOS sensor, F2.0 aperture, and Phase Detection Autofocus. The front camera boasts of an 8 megapixels sensor, F2.2 aperture, and 24 mm super wide angle lens. Phone is also water-resistant and dust-proof, having passed the IP54 standard. Phone already runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Fund goal is $370,000. Only $1,200 from three backers have been raised with still a month before deadline.

SOURCE: Indiegogo