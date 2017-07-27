We haven’t talked about NoxPlayer for a while now, so it’s good to see that these guys are still not giving up on making Android available for people on their desktop or laptop PCs. NoxPlayer is an Android emulator, and it was updated recently to give it a more modern look.

It’s been a while since we’ve taken a look at the Android emulator for PC space, and it would be remiss to say that Bluestacks is still the top dog here, just because there are a lot more players in this market now. NoxPlayer is one of the bigger ones, and they are claiming to have better performance on your PC than any other emulator. Those are pretty big claims.

NoxPlayer is now up to version 5.0.0.0 (that’s a lot of zeroes), and is bringing a more Material Design approach to its visuals. Even though it is still based on Android 4.4.2, there’s nobody that won’t like the cleaner Material Design aesthetic. The new update also brings themes to the emulator – so you can tweak around how Nox looks when you’re playing games. The update also claims to “dramatically increase performance” of the emulator.

If you want to try NoxPlayer, download it via their official download page. Check out the source link below for more details about the version update.

SOURCE: Nox