There’s a new player on the block when talking about Android emulators on a desktop platform. If you haven’t thought of it yet, there are a lot of conveniences that can be had by running Android on your desktop PC, whether playing games or just for the multi-tasking possibilities. Admittedly, Bluestacks is still the king of that jungle, but apparently, Nox App Player wants to take them on at its own game – offering a few more features that might turn your head.





The Nox App Player is based on an Android 4.4.2 Kitkat kernel, a version of Android most people will know how to use. The software mimics UI operations on a tablet or smartphone, so the learning curve is not that steep – anyone can learn to use it. Also, Nox comes with the Google Play Store integrated into the install package, no need for any difficult installation procedure for the Play Store app, which is integral to all Android users at this point.

In addition, Nox also has support for several input/output devices – apart from the standard mouse and keyboard support, it also has compatibility for gamepads and controllers. Pretty cool. And lastly, It would seem that you can run multiple parallel instances of the Nox App Player – for that ultimate multi-window, multi-app, multitasking experience. You can even play multiplayer games on a single PC because of this.

You can try out Nox App Player by visiting the download link below. Then tell us how you think it compares with Bluestacks. We’ll be giving it a try as well.

DOWNLOAD: Nox Official Website

SOURCE: Nox App Player