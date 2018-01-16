The Pixel 2 XL is undoubtedly a very good device – and it has what is arguably one of, if not the best camera on a mobile phone you can find. But these devices have a widespread defect – their displays have less than vibrant colors and a blue shift issue that makes the screen bluish when viewing it at an angle. It looked like this was an issue that Pixel 2 XL users would have to live with, but recent discoveries point out that some Pixel 2 XL devices actually have good displays.

This is somewhat good news for people who still want to buy a Pixel 2 XL device, but the blue shift issue has been so bad that Google has been forced to extend the warranty for the device by a year. The mothership has also released an update that recalibrated the colors of the display, but the annoying blu shift issue would not be fixed. So a recent discovery by a Youtuber comes as a surprise. See his video below.

The video shows that there is a Pixel 2 XL device that has much warmer colors and does not display the blue shift issue. The Verge writer Vlad Savov has also gotten a new device that just has a better display overall. Upon his investigation, these displays are still produced by LG and the devices were produced around the same time people were complaining heavily about the blue shift issue.

Not all Pixel 2 XL displays are bad. Some lack the annoying blue shift. pic.twitter.com/p8RgkEbztF — Vlad Savov (@vladsavov) January 15, 2018

The conclusion can only be that there are some Pixel 2 XL devices that have absolutely perfect displays, while there are a lot that have bad displays. If you still want to buy one, be aware that getting a Pixel 2 XL with a good display will need a bit of luck.

SOURCE: The Verge