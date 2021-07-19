Last week, a new Nokia durable phone was teased. It will arrive soon and by soon we mean before July is over. The durable phone could also be the 5G phone we’ve been anticipating. We said it could be the Nokia x60 but now we’re learning it would be the Nokia XR20. The rugged phone is one that doesn’t need any case for protection. The image provided tells us the smartphone is waterproof–one you can use near water. HMD Global will be announcing the device officially on July 27.

The Nokia XR20 in the photo is blue. It’s surrounded by water–as if dropped on the bathroom floor. We can only say it’s ready for rugged use.

Notice the solid block shape. The back panel appears to be textured. We’re assuming that is for a better grip. The frame is rugged to complete that rugged look.

We find the camera module placement interesting. The square shaped is also new for Nokia. It boasts two cameras: 48MP main camera + 13MP Ultra-Wide camera.

There is the ZEISS branding in the center. Two flash modules are also present. The square camera module is different from the previous leaked image that had a round camera setup.

At the bottom of the device, there is the headphone jack, mic, USB Type C port, and speaker grill. There is no word on the final and official and IP rating but water and dust resistance is certain.