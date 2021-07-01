Nokia was slow in adopting the Android operating system, but when it did, it has relied on the stock version of the OS. Now rumors are afloat suggesting that the upcoming Nokia X60 series – which could include the X60 and X60 Pro smartphones – could arrive with Huawei’s HarmonyOS. Huawei developed its own mobile operating system after a fallout with Google.

Huawei made available the HarmonyOS 2.0 earlier this month for its devices. Rumors now suggest that the forthcoming Nokia smartphones in the X60 series will run Huawei’s custom OS instead of the tried and tested Android OS.

According to an IT Home report, if this were to happen, Nokia would ideally be the first global smartphone brand to release with the HarmonyOS (referred to as Hongmeng OS in China). The speculated X60 and X60 Pro are expected to launch soon, though no definite date is specified yet.

Interestingly, there are many other smartphone manufacturers – reportedly – Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo etc are also working on devices that would be powered by the HarmonyOS. When such devices would make it to the market is still anybody’s guess.

If the phone makers choose to switch from Android to Harmony OS, users should be informed that HarmonyOS doesn’t support Google Mobile Service. It’s notable however that the Nokia X60 series speculated to arrive with HarmonyOS will be exclusive to the Chinese market.

Recent reports flowing in also suggest that Nokia and Huawei are denying releasing the X60 series with the HarmonyOS. Nokia plans to stick with Android the report claims. Will HarmonyOS run the X60 series is only for time to tell? We can only wait and watch.