Huawei is just days away from making some awaited announcements, especially the HarmonyOS that’s been in the limelight for quite some time. Even since the US ban, Huawei has been hard at developing an in-house OS to rival Android. Huawei has a goal of having over 300 million devices by the end of this year running on the HarmonyOS (a.k.a. Hongmeng OS). A major chunk of that number will be the new devices in the Chinese OEM’s suite including the anticipated P50 series and the MatePad Pro 2.

As per a leak on Weibo, the operating system will be made available for existing devices too. If the leak is to be believed, the HarmonyOS 2.0 will be made available for the currently available devices in the livestream launch event on June 2.

Not only this, Huawei is going all guns blazing as per the source; the offline stores have also been updated to provide the hands-on experience of the OS via the HarmonyOS display machine. At the said event, Huawei is going to migrate the first batch of devices including – Mate 40 series, Mate X2, nova 8 series and the MatePad Pro.

Add to this the earlier report that claimed other devices like the Mate X2 foldable, Mate 30 series and the Mate P40 series. So, most of the Huawei users are in for a treat come June 2.

Coming to the Huawei P50 series, it has been delayed due to difficulties in component sourcing. Rumor has it that the series will be unveiled at the launch event, or maybe the announcement date of the phone will be confirmed by Huawei.

There will be three models in the series – P50, P50 Pro and P50 Pro+. The P50 has a micro-curved screen, P50 Pro will sport a waterfall screen and the premium P50 Pro+ has a quad curved display.