HMD Global recently launched the first ever Android-powered Nokia phone. Simply called as the Nokia 6, the smartphone brings the former top phone maker back in the mobile game. It’s almost two years since Microsoft launched the Nokia Lumia. Sadly, the software giant failed. This time, HMD is hopeful the decision to use Android OS will finally bring Nokia the success it deserves.

Aside from the Nokia 6 and the other upcoming smartphones, the company is also believed to be working on a voice assistant. It will be something like the Siri, Cortana, Google Assistant(Google Now), or Alexa. Rumor has it the virtual assistant will be called “Viki” according to a recent trademark file in Europe.

Our friends at GSMInfo spotted the information and shared that this Viki is listed with the following description—“software for the creation and monitoring of mobile and web assistants working with digital knowledge and combining all data sources into a single chat and voice-based interface”. It’s easy to assume this is a voice or virtual assistant.

Of course, nothing is certain yet but we have no reasons not to believe that Nokia is up to something like this. The brand clearly wants to be relevant so it will only make sense if it joins the bandwagon of having voice-activated virtual assistants. You see, Alexa is being integrated in more devices lately and soon on more smartphones like those from Huawei. Nokia and other OEMs need to look into this area so they will be able to compete. Even Samsung is rumored to be working on ‘Bixby’ and ‘Kestra’ after its acquisition of Viv Labs.

Let’s wait and see if Nokia will launch its own AI-voice-virtual-assistant soon.

VIA: BGR