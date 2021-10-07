Nokia hasn’t really introduced an Android tablet ever since it was give a new lease in life by HMD Global. The time has come as Nokia T20 is now final and official. The tablet is affordable and offers decent performance–good enough for a tablet that does simple tasks for your everyday needs. It already runs on Android 11 out of the box and may receive Android 12 soon as HMD promised two years of OS upgrades and three years of the usual monthly security updates.

The Nokia T20 comes with a 10.4-inch display with 1200 x 2000 resolution where you can watch your favorite videos, shows, and movies. It is also ideal for browsing. The device is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T610 processor and 4GB of RAM. The 64GB onboard storage may not be enough but the microSD card slot is ready on standby.

The camera department only features a 5MP selfie camera and an 8MP main camera with LED flash. On the rear, you will see the Nokia logo in landscape orientation. This tells us Nokia wants the consumers to use the tablet that way.

The Nokia T20 Android tablet from HMD Global comes with an IP52 rating. That’s for water- and dust-resistance. This also means you can bring this near the pool or the beach or get splashed on by water. Technically, IP52 is protection from “water spray less than 15 degrees from vertical” and “limited dust ingress”.

HMD Global is releasing the Nokia T20 Android tablet next month on November 17 in the United States. The UK is getting it first beginning today, October 6, with a £179.99 price tag for the WiFi variant. The LTE version is £199.99. Starting price in the US is $249.99.