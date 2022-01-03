Nokia is not been the busiest phone manufacturer in the last few years but loyalists still wait for a new phone from this stalwart of yesteryears. Therefore, whenever there is a possibility of a new Nokia phone in the market, the consumer minds are itchy to know what’s cooking. From the latest FCC certification that comes to light, Nokia could be working on another mid-budget, feature-rich smartphone.

According to a report on NokiaPowerUsers, HMD Global has about six variants of a Nokia phone in the works. Reportedly, these models include: TA-1418, TA-1404, TA-1412, TA-1415, TA-1405 and TA-1401 and these have all appeared in FCC certification.

The existence of six variants of the same phone hint at the fact that Nokia is planning on going global with this device. From how the leaked FCC listing points, we have a little more insight on the camera, design and specifications of two of these models” the TA-1404 and TA-1412.

The revealed listing shows TA-1404 and TA-1412 feature a triple camera setup on the back. This is spearheaded with a 50MP main camera. All three cameras are shown aligned vertically within a rectangular module. This is pretty similar to the camera of Nokia N1530DL, the design of which was leaked a while back, and now seems to be the US exclusive variant of this phone.

On the front in a center-aligned hole-punch is an 8MP selfie camera. For specification, not much is revealed, but we learn that TA-1404 will be the Dual-SIM phone launching with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard memory. TA-1412 on the other hand will likely be a single SIM model with 3GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB variants.

It is interesting to note that the listing shows the new Nokia phone will be powered by a Unisoc chipset also found in the company’s C-series phones. There is no clarification whether this will actually be a C-series smartphone, but it will pack a 4900mAh, the listing confirms.