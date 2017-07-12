Finally and officially, the new Nokia Health Mate is now available to download from the Google Play Store. The app formerly known as Withings has been out for some time and has been download over a million times across different app stores. Unfortunately, it’s being plagued by bugs and negative reviews so Nokia was prompted to fix the errors. The app appears to be updated now as a changelog can be seen on the Play Store listing. For the Aura, bugs have been fixed so users can conveniently interact with it. Steel HR users can enjoy a more stable connection between the app and the watch.

As for the CO2 level and Room Temperature, these items can be seen in the Dashboard by default. In the Timeline, weight measurements can be found but unassigned for the Scale owners. Just like Withings, the Nokia Health Mate app aims to help people create a healthy lifestyle. It’s another health and activity tracking app that allows every user to see his health data from sleep to weight to sports activities, as well as, trends and progress.

If you’re trying to sleep better, be more active, monitor blood pressure, or lose weight, the Health Mate app can be your own digital coach. There are coaching programs you can take advantage of if you are really serious about your health and fitness. This health companion has been updated recently but there

This health companion has been updated recently but there is still negative feedback. Apparently, for some users, the app lags and while others couldn’t even connect to some of the features. We’re hoping (again) the problems are just temporary and a reliable fix will be ready soon.

