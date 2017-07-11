Just last month, Nokia announced that they were rebranding and relaunching the Whitings Health Mate app into Nokia Health. They bought the health tech firm last year and so it is understandable that they’d want to put their name on the product. But what they probably didn’t anticipate is that what they re-released was something so inferior and is now causing such a huge backlash for a company that is trying to rebrand itself as well. Release bugs and extremely negative reviews are plaguing the new app and Nokia says this is “regrettable”.

Probably the only sorta good news is that the Health Mate app has been downloaded more than one million times from various app stores. But the bad news is that a lot of users have been leaving one star reviews and very vocal complaints about the app. Some of the more common complaints include the fact that Nokia removed some of the best features of the former Whitings app and that the first release is “so full of bugs it’s incredible”.

Nokia admits “regrettably” that users may have experienced bugs and syncing issues but that they have released an initial update that corrected “many of the issues”. They will also be releasing another update which should integrate some of the missing features that people were complaining about. The updates and renaming are all part of the transition to the Nokia brand but they promised that they will not stop until all issues have been resolved.

The frustration of some of the users is pretty understandable given that some of them purchased expensive Whitings products previously and expects their weighing scales and air quality monitors and other accessories to work properly with the app. Let’s see if Nokia can save their face from this kerfuffle.

VIA: BBC