This month of September started with us mentioning the Nokia G50 would be coming as an affordable 5G smartphone. The phone is almost ready as Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shares the specs and features of the upcoming phone. The Nokia G50 comes with a decent 6.82-inch with IPS screen with 1640 x 720 pixel resolution. There is a side fingerprint reader, microSD card slot, dual SIM support, 4GB RAM, and 128GB onbaord storage. It runs on Snapdragon 480 5G mobile processor.

Obviously, the smartphone will also offer 5G connectivity. When it comes to the camera department, there is an 8MP front-facing camera and a triple camera setup that consists of a 48MP main + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth camera and PDAF. The phone can record videos in FHD resolution.

Other features of the Nokia G50 include WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC, 4850mAh, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs on Android 11 and is promised with two years of major OS updates and three years of security updates. The phone is offered with a two-year warranty.

Color options are Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue. The phone weighs 190g and measures 8.85mm thick. Price starts at around 259 and 269 Euros ($305 to $318).

Note that this isn’t a premium flagship offering but it also features 5G connectivity at an affordable cost. It will feature Android 11 out of the box but we’re crossing our fingers Android 12 will be ready earlier.