Nokia is scheduled to launch a few smartphones, including Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 and entry-level Nokia 2.4 at the IFA2020 in September. Before these smartphones make some ripples in the market – HMD Global has launched a new entry-level phone dubbed Nokia C3 in China. The latest entrant in the company’s budget-friendly C series, it features a thick bezel on all sides, which is broader on the top and bottom. The smartphone touts a 5.99-inch IPS screen with 1440×720 resolution, is powered by an octa-processor and runs Android 10 out of the box.

Notably, Nokia C3 is made from environmentally-friendly and durable polycarbonate shell and features a removable 3040mAh battery, which is a big plus in phones. It also has a physical button on the left side – the Xpress button –for one-click direct mobile payments and more.

Nokia C3 comes in single RAM and storage variant, which is powered by an octa-core processor. It will come in 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable via microSD. For the optics, the smartphone features -megapixel beauty selfie camera and on the rear it gets an 8-megapixel lens (f/2.0 aperture) with support for panorama, time-lapse and HD video recording.

The dual SIM 4G phone, like most entry-level devices, has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4, GPS and 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. Nokia C3 has a Micro-USB port for charging and a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back. The smartphone is available for pre-order in China in two color options – Nordic Blue and Gold Sand.

Nokia C3 will go on sale in the country starting August 13 for CNY 699 (roughly $100). The is no word on when it will be available in markets outside of Mainland China.