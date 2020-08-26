Earlier this month, HMD Global launched a new entry-level smartphone called Nokia C3 in China for a price tag of CNY 699 (approx. $100) for the solitary 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. The company has now launched the phone in India in two memory configurations with removable battery and cameras that impress. Nokia C3 is likely to go on pre-order in Indian on September 10 and starting September 17, the phone will be available for purchase in the country.

The entry-level phone extends the Nokia C series in the country. It comes with a durable, environmentally-friendly polycarbonate shell that makes the phone sturdy enough to live through accidental knocks and bumps. Interestingly, the dual SIM Nokia C3 runs stock Android 10 and features 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display but has a considerably thick bezel especially on the top and bottom.

The smartphone is going to be powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC. It comes in two variants – 2GB and 3GB RAM options paired to 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage. 2GB+ 16GB variant will be priced at INR 7,499 ($100) while 3GB + 32GB model will come for INR 8,999 ($120). Both models come with a microSD card slot to expand storage to up to 128GB.

Nokia C3 features a 3,040mAh removable battery that supposedly powers the 184.5g smartphone through a day’s usage. For the optics, the phone has a single 8MP camera with f/2.0 autofocus lens and LED flash. It delivers HDR photos and is capable of recording full high definition videos. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Nokia has added a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to the phone and it also gets a dedicated Google Assistant button – a nifty way to use your voice to ask the phone questions and get results instantly. Nokia C3 comes in Nordic Blue and Sand color options with Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio port for connectivity.