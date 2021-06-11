HMD Global has been promising to release new Nokia phones. We never doubted the company would come up with new Android phones. We are just concerned that there has been a delay in releasing Android 11 OS updates. We remember a couple of months ago, new Nokia X, Nokia C, and Nokia G phones were promised with durability. The Nokia team is going ahead with the introduction of the Nokia C20 Plus which are assuming is a follow-up to the Nokia C1 Plus from last year.

The Nokia C20 Plus offers an impressive HD+ display and an all-day battery life. It only connects to 4G but the phone is decent enough for every use. It follows the Nokia C20 model that was released back in April. The new Plus variant runs on a Unisoc SC9863A chipset with 3GB RAM.

The onboard 32GB storage can extend up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone already runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) just like the Nokia C01 Plus. There is a decent 6.5-inch screen and 4950 mAh battery.

Nokia designed the C20 Plus with a single polycarbonate shell with a 3D corrugated design. It should be strong enough for everyday use. When it comes to the camera department, there is a dual 8MP + 2MP depth sensors plus a 5MP front-facing camera under a waterdrop notch.

The phone features Face Unlock but there is no fingerprint reader. There is still a 3.5mm headphone jack. Up to 10W charging is done via microUSB port.

Choose between the Blue or Black Nokia C20 Plus. The price is very affordable–only CNY699 which is only about $110. The unit will be sold beginning June 16 in China.