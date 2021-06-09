You can happen to mistake this new Nokia phone for Nokia C1 Plus, but be assured, this is a brand new affordable smartphone distinctively called the Nokia C01 Plus. It is one of the latest ultra-budget variants from the company with basic features but one exciting addition. The handset comes with Android 11 Go Edition out of the box, which is a huge impetus for anyone wanting a second phone or a really affordable option.

Currently, up for pre-order in Russia, the Nokia C01 Plus is very affordable. Therefore, the features and specs are considerably selected. The phone is powered by a Unisoc SC 9863A chipset, which is an octa-core processor and it comes paired with 1GB RAM.

For memory, the Nokia C01 Plus comes with only 16GB of internal storage but it does support a MicroSD card for expanding memory up to 128GB. The phone comes with dual SIM capability.

Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ resolution display. The phone does not have a fingerprint sensor, but at the OS level, the device does support facial recognition for biometric protection.

The phone has an old-school look with a thick bezel, especially on the top and bottom. While the chin has the Nokia logo imprinted, the top part of the bezel houses a front-facing 5MP camera and LED Flash.

Nokia C01 Plus has only one, 5MP rear camera with LED flash. Not very fancy, but then if you consider the phone is priced RUB 6,490 (approximately $90), you feel it’s a bargain. There is no word on the global availability of the phone yet, but you can imagine it wouldn’t be too far off. Nokia C01 Plus is available in purple and blue color options.