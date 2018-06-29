More Nokia phones are coming your way. The HMD Global brand isn’t giving up on the business. It won’t. Not anytime soon as it just recently resurrected from the dead. Nokia is fast becoming popular again in the mobile industry although we can’t say the numbers are significant enough to beat the major OEMs today. Of course, we know it is difficult to challenge the bigger tech brands today like Samsung, Apple, or Huawei but at least, Nokia is trying.

Nokia 5.1, Nokia 2.1, and Nokia 3.1 are expected to roll out anytime soon apart from the Nokia X6. There’s also the idea of Nokia 9 as the 2018 flagship with a notched design. With or without a notch, it will be a premium phone offering.

A high-end phone is in the works. It may run on the latest premium Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It may be called the Nokia A1 Plus (or Nokia A1P) and it will make an impression with the in-display fingerprint sensor. Now that’s something we want to see. Vivo already has the technology implemented on several phones while Samsung is still working on it. We’re hoping it will be ready on the next-gen Galaxy S10. As for Nokia, the Snapdragon 845-powered smartphone that is more like the Nokia 8 Sirocco may have a fingerprint reader under the screen. If that’s the case, then it can beat Samsung.

The development wasn’t successful at first but changing the display with a thinner glass somehow made a difference. With this improvement, the Nokia A1P can very well be compared now with the Vivo X21 UD.

As for the Nokia A1P’s launch, it will probably happen August or September at the IFA 2013. Let’s wait and see.

VIA: WinFuture