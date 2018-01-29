We first heard about the possibility of a Nokia 7 Plus model that would probably arrive this year through an APK teardown of the new Nokia Camera app. That teardown also pointed to a Nokia 1 and Nokia 9 model, so we were not really sure of the probabilities of those models being released this year, let alone the early half of 3018. That is until today, as we were pleasantly surprised to find out that the Nokia 7 Plus has shown up at Geekbench, and you all know what that means.

The Nokia 7 Plus showing up at Geekbench means we can finally have an idea of what type of processor this new Nokia smartphone will be carrying. Check it out – this new phone will be a midrange device, but it will probably found in the pricier tiers of the midrange market, if we were to base it on the specs listed here. See the image below.

We see a phone that will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. This is a good upgrade from the current Nokia 7, powered by the Snapdragon 630. The SD660 is a true octa-core processor which will run up to speeds of 2.2GHz. This will be supported by 4GB RAM, so suffice it to say that this phone will probably be able to run whatever you throw at it, and then some.

We still have no idea what type of display this will carry, but judging from the “Plus” suffix, this should be a bit larger than the 5.2-inch full HD display of the standard Nokia 7. Watch this space for more info on the Nokia 7 Plus, we will be announcing those for you as soon as we get them.

SOURCE: Nokia Power User