HMD Global will be launching a new Nokia phone. The Nokia 7.1 which is essentially the Nokia X7 will be out soon. It’s another mid-range phone offering you can add to your long list of options. The original Nokia 7 was launched October last year and broke cover with 6GB RAM, Bothies, and a Snapdragon 630 processor. The Plus variant’s specs were leaked via Geekbench and a Snapdragon 660 chipset. Images and specs were leaked again before the MWC 2018.

The Nokia 7 with Android One is anticipated and we’re expecting the phone will be released in Europe very soon. The Nokia 7.1 with model number TA-1100 sports a 5.84-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, 8MP selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Wi-Fi.

Other specs and features of the smartphone include 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras, Zeiss optics, 4K video recording capability, HDR+ support, and a 3000mAh battery.

The Nokia 7.1 will run on Android One based on Android 8.1. The price tag may read anything between 350 to 400 euros ($401 to $459). Official launch may happen on the 11th of October with sales starting on the 22nd October.

VIA: WinFuture