Nokia has been busy these days working on the Android Oreo updates for all its Android phones. The devices introduced in the market so far are receiving the new version coming from Nougat. While most of them are ready for the cookie update, Nokia seems to be thinking of using Android One. It’s the lighter version of Android that is designed to work on budget and entry-level phones. Oreo is good but pure Android can be better for those phones that can’t really handle heavy software.

Android One is being installed on several phones already but Nokia seems to be considering it for the premium Nokia 7+. We heard the idea from Evan Blass (@evleaks) who said the smartphone, looking stylish with its white-orange trim/brown-orange trim design, curved design, 18:9 display ratio, and almost bezel-less display, will be ready soon. The phone may also have dual Zeiss optics cameras and a fingerprint sensor.

The regular Android platform may be more exciting to use because it is feature-rich. However, the basic Android One will be easier to use. Updates can be more regular too because Google will release them instead of Nokia. Stock Android is less complicated so the release can be faster every time.

Another Nokia phone may also be introduced. There’s the Nokia 1 which is another entry-level device. No information on specs and features yet but here is an image.

VIA: Evleaks