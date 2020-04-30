HMD Global is keeping its promise of upgrading Nokia devices to the Android 10 build in the last few weeks. The update cycle is being implemented in a very organized manner – the recent ones to get the updates were Nokia 4.2 and 3.2 phones. Now Nokia 6.2 is going to be the sixth phone to receive Android 10 update this month. The update is accompanied by April 2020 security patch.

Classified as V2.290, the update is around 1.5GB in size, which will include Smart Reply with recommended actions, gesture navigation, revamped dark mode, and improved privacy and location controls. Like always, this update will be rolled out in waves with the users in 43 countries receiving it first.

Countries beginning to receive the update in the first wave include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, India, Iran, Jordan, Kazakstan, Laos, Lebanon, Luxemburg, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, UAE, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Nokia 6.2 users in these countries can check if they are eligible for the updated OS by heading to Settings > About Phone > System updates. 10 percent of all the approved markets will receive the update today followed by 50 percent by May 1st and by May 3rd 100 percent of the approved markets will get Android 10 for Nokia 6.2 devices. Since the United States is not listed in the first wave countries, users here have to wait a bit longer to get the update.