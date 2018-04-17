Nokia has always been busy with rolling out updates and new phone models ever since the brand made a comeback. Thanks to HMD Global for all the effort so the old Finnish giant is able to have a new lease on life. We’ve seen numerous new Nokia Android phones already and for this year, we’ve been anticipating for the Nokia 6 (2018). The phone has finally arrived on Amazon but it will be more known as Nokia 6.1. The name is rather less confusing and easier to remember than calling it Nokia 6 2018 version. People will be able to quickly identify the device different from last year’s Nokia 6.

Earlier in January, the 2nd-generation Nokia 6 model launched in China. The Nokia 6.1 is basically the same but this one listed on Amazon is now the Nokia 6.1 Dual SIM variant. Specs of the unlocked smartphone include a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, Corning Gorilla glass, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 16MP main Camera with ZEISS optics, dual-tone flash, and fast USB Type-C charging tech.

The phone looks premium as it is made from a sloid block of aluminum Series 6000 with some two-tone anodized diamond cut edges. Pricing is set at $269.99 and smartphone is now available on Amazon.

SOURCE: Amazon