Android 8.0 Oreo would be the Nokia 3’s next update. That’s what we learned before the year 2017 ended and the time has come for the phone to get a taste of the cookie, at least, a bite of the beta. Following a bunch of other Nokia devices, the Nokia 3 is now the focus of Nokia Mobile’s beta labs program. We’ve featured a number of related updates already and we know this isn’t the last one either. HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas shared the good news over on Twitter. As usual, he’s also requesting Nokia 3 fans and owners to help with the development and testing for public release.

The phone which also received Android 7.1.2 OS last year is now ready for Android 8.0. New features and improvements include the notification dots, picture-in-picture mode, autofill passwords, and Google Play Protect security scans. As with most Oreo releases, this one already includes the Google Security Patch 2018-2.

The Nokia 3 update promises faster boot up and also delivers the following: Adptive Icons, Wi-Fi Settings, wide gamit color, extended battery life, downloadable fonts, ambient screen, and Google Assistant integration for 3rd-party apps. We have no idea if Nokia 8’s Night Light feature is included though.

You can now get #AndroidOreo for #Nokia3 in #Nokiamobile #Betalabs. Please help us test and perfect for commercial release! Thank you 🙏 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) February 26, 2018

SOURCE: Juho Sarvikas