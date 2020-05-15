Nokia is staying true to its promise of delivering Android 10 for as many older devices as possible. Latest to join the ranks is Nokia 3.1 Plus – yes, users are now starting to receive Android 10 on their Nokia 3.1 Plus phones. Like always, in order to ensure a smooth rollout of the update, Nokia is dispatching it in waves. Some regions will therefore receive the update before the other regions. Read on to know when your country is going to get the update.

Just a few days back Chief Product Officer HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter to announce that Android 10 (Go edition) is rolling out for Nokia 1 Plus. Now, according to the latest information, the Android 10 update for Nokia 3.1 Plus has kicked off on May 13.

Countries receiving the first wave of the update includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland. Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Lebanon, Libya, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam.

As informed, the first wave of the update is already out and 10 percent of all the approved countries have received it. If your phone hasn’t still prompted for a software update, you may want to hold on a few more days at 50 percent of the approved markets will receive the update by May 16 and the complete 100 percent users in these countries would have received the update by the 18th of this month.