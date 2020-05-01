Continuing on its software update spree, HMD Global, makers of Nokia phones has announced that a new phone has joined the list of older Nokia phones receiving the Android 10 update. Latest to join the bandwagon is the Nokia 1 Plus which has now begun to receive Android 10 (Go Edition). Though it is good news for all Nokia 1 Plus owners, the update has left Nokia 5.1 plus users demanding the update louder than before.

When the flagship handset Nokia 9 PureView longs for an upgrade to the newest OS, Juho Sarvikas Chief Product Officer, HMD Global took to Twitter to announce that Android 10 (Go edition) is now rolling out for Nokia 1 Plus smartphone beginning April 29, which he said would make the Nokia 1 Plus ‘feel brand new all over again.’ The lightweight operating system will bring a host of new features to the phone, which will include improved speed and security.

Considering the facets of this Go version of the operating system – designed for low-powered devices with less than 2GB RAM – switching between apps should get up to 10 percent faster for the Nokia 1 Plus users than they experienced in the last version of the OS. As always, to ensure a smooth rollout, the update will be dispatched in waves.

Users in the following countries will be receiving the update before the others. These countries include Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, the UAE, and Yemen. In the staged rollout, 10% of all these approved markets have received the update on April 29, 50% will get it by May 2 and 100% of the approved countries would have received the Android 10 Go update by May 4.