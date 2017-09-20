Remember Vaux? That special device that turns Amazon Echo Dot into a battery-powered device? Its maker, Ninety7 is back with two new devices not only for the Amazon Echo but also for Google Home. The company must have realized the Vaux certainly has a market so it’s releasing alternative options for the consumers. With the launch of these two, the smart home arena expands and becomes more interesting than ever.

Ninety7 now has the LOFT and DOX as portable battery bases for two of the most popular smart speakers today. The Dox is made especially for the Amazon Echo Dot while the Loft is exclusively for the Google Home. There’s no base for the new Google Home Mini yet but we can expect one someday.

The Ninety7 DOX lets you enjoy portability all the time. Your Echo Dot is your newest best friend not only for the home but wherever you can bring it. It is priced at $39.95 but for a limited time and when you pre-order from ninety7life.com, you can have it for only $29.95. The introductory price of the Ninenty7 LOFT is also lower at $39.95 from the $49.95 retail price.

The Dox is already the second battery base for the Amazon Echo line from the company but Loft is the first for Google Home. Maybe it’s also the first ever for the Google Assistant-powered speaker and we can expect it will be followed by more from other manufacturers as well. It offers eight hours of battery and boasts of a premium metal finish in Copper, Snow white, and Carbon Black. Meanwhile, the Dox can give the Echo Dot ten hours of battery life on a single charge. When it comes to style, it will be ready with an anti-stain fabric in Ash and Carbon. The special fabric is specially sourced from Austria.

SOURCE: Ninety7