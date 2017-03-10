The Amazon Echo Dot seems to be a pretty decent and inexpensive Alexa-powered speaker to have in your house. However, there is a bit of a portability issue as it cannot be used without a power supply, therefore tethering it to your wall, or at least somewhere near a wall. There is now a product that can turn that into a portable machine and that is the Vaux battery-powered speaker that you can bring anywhere in the house where you want to play your music or wherever you need Alexa to do her magic.

The Vaux can house a second generation Amazon Echo Dot inside it and all you need to do is place it inside and you can also connect it to the built-in micro USB and 3.55mm audio cables in case you want to connect your mobile device or tablet to the speaker. The speakers itself are made up of two active 52mm drivers and one 90mm x 50mm passive radiator and it gives you a more than decent sound and bass.

It has a 6-hour battery life with its 5000mAh battery but if you need more power, you would have to plug it to a wall as well and charge it. It has premium fine knit acoustic fabric with anti-stain finish but it is not waterproof or even water-resistant so you have to be careful around liquids. You will also still need WiFi for it to work, so its portability is still dependent on your home network range as well.

While you can of course get the Amazon Tap speaker if you want something more portable that is also Alexa-powered, it costs $129.99. If you already have your Echo Dot (which is just $50), then getting the Vaux portable speaker at just $49 should still be cheaper than getting another new one. It is now available for pre-order and you can choose from the Ash (white) or Carbon (black) models.

SOURCE: Vaux